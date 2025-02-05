Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav urges Governor Arif Mohammad's intervention in deteriorating law, order

PATNA: Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum seeking his intervention in the state's deteriorating law and order situation.
The meeting has created ripples in political circles as the budget session of the Bihar legislature is expected to begin on February 28. During a brief meeting with Governor, Tejashwi expressed his deep concern over frequent incidents of murder, loot, indiscriminate firing and rape.
“There is anarchy in the state. Criminals are operating under the tutelage of ruling dispensation, which is a matter of grave concern. People belonging to minority communities are being targeted on one pretext or the other. The chief minister is little concerned about such happenings,” he alleged.
Tejashwi shared information about his meeting with the Governor on social media ‘X’ explaining that the memorandum contained the problems of the people across the state during the present dispensation. “The Governor should intervene immediately to improve the situation,” he added.
The RJD leader is meeting party workers to receive feedback on the ongoing government schemes. On the other hand, Tejashwi has repeatedly asked his party workers to apprise people of the achievements of the grand alliance government when RJD was part of it.
As law and order have been the USP of the NDA government since it came to power in 2005, the sudden rise in crime has unnerved the top police officers who have continuously been holding review meetings to chalk out a detailed plan to curb such incidents.
Incumbent DGP Vinay Kumar has already made his intentions clear that there would be no let-up when it comes to maintaining law and order. Those found to be lax in duty and other unlawful activities would not be spared whoever they may be, DGP Kumar said.
Meanwhile, the NDA government in Bihar has accelerated the process of recruitment in various departments to fulfil its promise of providing 12 lakh government jobs to youths before the assembly elections due for October-November this year.
With employment emerging as a key plank in the 2020 assembly election, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government do not want to leave any stone unturned. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had helped his party become the single largest party in the election by promising 10 lakh government jobs.
“Our focus is to fulfil the promises made to the people. Development works are underway under the able leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar,” said JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar, highlighting the achievements of the NDA government both at the centre and in the state.
In line with it, Nitish distributed appointment letters to 6837 people including 6342 engineers as they would join various government departments in due course of time on Tuesday.
Deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary said that the state government was making continuous efforts in job creation. "Out of the 12 lakh job target, 9.13 lakh jobs have been provided so far. From 2005 to 2020, a total of 7.5 lakh people were given jobs. Nitish Kumaar delivers on his promise," Chaudhary revealed.