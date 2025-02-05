Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav urges Governor Arif Mohammad's intervention in deteriorating law, order

PATNA: Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum seeking his intervention in the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

The meeting has created ripples in political circles as the budget session of the Bihar legislature is expected to begin on February 28. During a brief meeting with Governor, Tejashwi expressed his deep concern over frequent incidents of murder, loot, indiscriminate firing and rape.

“There is anarchy in the state. Criminals are operating under the tutelage of ruling dispensation, which is a matter of grave concern. People belonging to minority communities are being targeted on one pretext or the other. The chief minister is little concerned about such happenings,” he alleged.

Tejashwi shared information about his meeting with the Governor on social media ‘X’ explaining that the memorandum contained the problems of the people across the state during the present dispensation. “The Governor should intervene immediately to improve the situation,” he added.