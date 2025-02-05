Centre okayed Rs 150 cr to reduce glacial lake burst risks

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved Rs 150 crore for a project to mitigate risk due to glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. According to officials, the Centre’s share to the project is Rs 135 crore while states have to contribute Rs 15 crore. Sikkim has been allocated Rs 40 crore.

A new study reveals how climate change-induced impacts led to devastating 2023 South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in North Sikkim which led to 55 fatalities and infrastructure loss in Teesta River valley. GLOF is breaching of glacial lake boundaries leading to release of huge water to nearby streams and rivers.

The study points out that the GLOF was triggered by the collapse of an unstable section of the lateral frozen moraine of 14.7 million cubic metres, releasing a tsunami-like wave that devastated the Teesta Valley.