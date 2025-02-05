Centre says will give Rs 25L to trust for construction of Singh memorial

NEW DELHI: The Centre is ready to allocate land and funds to the trust to be set up to construct the memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Sources said the government would give Rs 25 lakh to the trust to be formed by Singh’s family.

Sources said the government has thrice reminded the family, but the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the nodal agency for land allotment, is still awaiting a response from them.

Singh passed away last December. Following the demand by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the government offered two adjoining plots at the Rashtriya Smriti complex for his memorial. The ministry also carried out groundwork to facilitate its construction.

This newspaper also reported that the architect of the Central Public Work Department (CWPD) inspected the two pieces of land — measuring about 10,000 square feet — and later discussed the memorial’s design and other modalities.