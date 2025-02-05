'Chup baith': Kharge lashes out at ex-PM's son after being interrupted during Rajya Sabha speech

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha witnessed an unusual exchange when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar — the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar — for interrupting his speech in the Rajya Sabha.

The incident took place in the Upper House during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in which Kharge was criticising the government over the fall of the rupee against the US dollar when Shekhar abruptly interrupted.

“Tera baap ka bhi main aisa sathi tha. Tu kya baat karta hai? Tujhko lekar ghuma. Chup, chup, chup baith (I was your father’s companion. What are you talking about? I took you around. Shut up and sit),” Kharge was heard furiously saying to Shekhar in the House.

Kharge’s remark led to a commotion in the House, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene and urge both sides to maintain calm.

The Chairman, requesting Kharge to remain composed, remarked, “Chandra Shekhar ji happens to be one of the tallest leaders this country has ever seen. The respect for Chandra Shekhar ji in the country is immeasurable.” He also asked Kharge to withdraw his reference to the former Prime Minister.