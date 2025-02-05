CM Fadnavis cares for his daughter, why he is not concerned about Maratha children: Jarange

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday asked why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who cares so much for his daughter does not show similar concern for the Maratha children and grant them reservation.

Jarange, who has undertaken several hunger strikes demanding quota in education and government jobs for the Maratha community, was referring to Fadnavis's statement on Tuesday that he had postponed shifting to the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai until his daughter's Class 10 exams get over.

Speaking to reporters here, Jarange said, "We saw a father's love for his daughter yesterday....if he has so much concern for his daughter, why doesn't he care for the children from the Maratha community?"

"For your daughter's sake, you are not shifting to another bungalow just 500 metres away....then why can't you see the plight of our kids who hang themselves if they get less marks in exams? Why doesn't the CM give them the reservation which is their right," Jarange added.

He also claimed that the Dhangar community too was misled for ten years with the promise of reservation which did not materialise.