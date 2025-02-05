Congress high command to take call on party joining Omar Abdullah government in J&K

SRINAGAR: With uncertainty looming large on Congress’s alliance with ruling National Conference in Jammu Kashmir, the party high command would take a call on the party joining the Omar Abdullah-led government.

At present, J&K has six cabinet ministers including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Since J&K’s Legislative Assembly strength is 90, there can only be nine ministers in the elected government in the Union Territory.

Three cabinet berths are lying vacant in the Omar government and there are expectations that before the Budget session, the CM may go for expansion of the cabinet and fill all three vacant posts.

At present J&K does not have a Finance Minister and CM Omar is himself looking after the ministry.

It remains to be seen whether the CM leaves one or two cabinet berths for its pre-poll ally, Congress.

The Congress, which had contested the Assembly polls in alliance with Congress and won five seats, decided against joining the Omar government when the CM and five cabinet ministers took oath on October 16. The grand old party linked its joining the cabinet with restoration of statehood to J&K.