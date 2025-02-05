Congress high command to take call on party joining Omar Abdullah government in J&K

SRINAGAR: With uncertainty looming large on Congress’s alliance with ruling National Conference in Jammu Kashmir, the party high command would take a call on the party joining the Omar Abdullah-led government.
At present, J&K has six cabinet ministers including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Since J&K’s Legislative Assembly strength is 90, there can only be nine ministers in the elected government in the Union Territory.
Three cabinet berths are lying vacant in the Omar government and there are expectations that before the Budget session, the CM may go for expansion of the cabinet and fill all three vacant posts.
At present J&K does not have a Finance Minister and CM Omar is himself looking after the ministry.
It remains to be seen whether the CM leaves one or two cabinet berths for its pre-poll ally, Congress.
The Congress, which had contested the Assembly polls in alliance with Congress and won five seats, decided against joining the Omar government when the CM and five cabinet ministers took oath on October 16. The grand old party linked its joining the cabinet with restoration of statehood to J&K.
However, with no sights of early restoration of statehood to J&K, the Congress may re-look at its stand on not joining the party.
Sources in Congress said the party’s J&K leaders have apprised party high command about the issue. “They have informed the party high of both pros and cons of joining the Omar government.”
Senior Congress leader and MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat told this newspaper that the Congress high command would take a call on the party joining the NC government.
Asked when Congress contested the polls in alliance with NC and then why it did not join the Omar government, he said, “This is the issue that has to be decided by the heads of two parties”.
There is division among the ranks in Congress in J&K with some favouring joining the Omar government while others are of the opinion of supporting it from outside.
A Congress leader said after the party's defeat in Maharashtra and Haryana polls, there is no logic for the grand old party not to join the NC-led government.
He said Congress joining the Omar government will not only boost morale of party workers in J&K but also send a message to the INDIA bloc that Congress is strong and part of the government in sensitive J&K UT.