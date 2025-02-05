EAM Jaishankar holds talk with UNGA president Philemon Yang

The visit is aimed at strengthening India’s engagement with the United Nations. Yang is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, where discussions will focus on key multilateral and regional issues. Apart from his engagements in New Delhi, he will travel to Bengaluru to visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). There, he will meet experts to discuss India’s advancements in sustainability, digital public infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

Jaishankar had previously met Yang in New York in September 2024, where he assured him of India’s full support for his vision of unity in diversity, peace, human sustainability, and dignity for all.

Yang, in turn, expressed his appreciation for India’s contributions, stating on X, "I had the pleasure to receive India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today. We discussed the priorities and key issues for UNGA79, building on the outcomes of the Summit of the Future. I also appreciated India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South."

This visit is expected to deepen India’s cooperation with the United Nations and strengthen discussions on key global challenges.