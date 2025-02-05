Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam amidst Vedic chants

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

Choosing the day when the national capital is voting to elect its next state dispensation, the PM soaked in unwavering faith and devotion, immersed himself at Triveni Sangam amidst the resonant chanting of Vedic hymns.

Before his ritual bath, PM Modi offered prayers to Lord Surya, chanted on Rudraksha beads and performed rituals to worship Rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, followed by Ganga Puja and Aarti and offering of attire.

Earlier, the PM was welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath upon his arrival in Prayagraj. Adhering to sacred traditions, Prime Minister Modi touched the holy waters in reverence before offering Tarpan and prayers to the Sun.

Clad in a black kurta, saffron sash, and a Himachali cap, he offered 'akshat', 'naivedya', flowers, fruits, and a red 'chunari' to the divine confluence, amid Vedic chants.