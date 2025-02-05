Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam amidst Vedic chants

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Wednesday.
Choosing the day when the national capital is voting to elect its next state dispensation, the PM soaked in unwavering faith and devotion, immersed himself at Triveni Sangam amidst the resonant chanting of Vedic hymns.
Before his ritual bath, PM Modi offered prayers to Lord Surya, chanted on Rudraksha beads and performed rituals to worship Rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, followed by Ganga Puja and Aarti and offering of attire.
Earlier, the PM was welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath upon his arrival in Prayagraj. Adhering to sacred traditions, Prime Minister Modi touched the holy waters in reverence before offering Tarpan and prayers to the Sun.
Clad in a black kurta, saffron sash, and a Himachali cap, he offered 'akshat', 'naivedya', flowers, fruits, and a red 'chunari' to the divine confluence, amid Vedic chants.
However, the PM had ensured to keep the paraphernalia comprising the VIPs, state ministers, saints, seers and Mahamndaleshwars away from him during his Mahakumbh visit. He was flanked only by CM Yogi to the ghat where he took the holy bath and performed the Vedic rituals to worship the waters of Sangam.
Following the dip, he performed Aarti of the three sacred rivers. The Tirtha Purohit anointed a tilak on his forehead. After a stay of around one hour including the rituals, PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath shared a boat ride back to the helipad.
The PM’s ritual dip at the Sangam was a moment of historical significance as it coincided with an auspicious alignment of celestial configuration —Gupt Navratri and Bhishmashtami.
While Gupt Navratri is dedicated to worshipping the Goddess, Bhishmashtami is observed for ancestral Tarpan and Shraddha of ancestors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Prayagraj Airport in the morning and proceeded to the DPS helipad aboard an MI-17 helicopter, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly received him. From there, he travelled to Arail Ghat and boarded a specially arranged boat to head toward the Triveni Sangam.
Accompanied by CM Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister was seen discussing the extensive arrangements made for the Mahakumbh and the facilities provided for devotees. During the boat ride, he also acknowledged the greetings of the devotees gathered at the Sangam and waved to them.
Upon reaching the Triveni Sangam, PM Modi joined thousands of common devotees already performing their ritual baths. Notably, despite the VVIP movement, there was no restriction on public participation, allowing devotees to continue their sacred dips alongside the Prime Minister.
The seamless coordination ensured no disruption, creating a remarkable moment where PM Modi and lakhs of pilgrims shared the holy experience. The banks of the Sangam echoed with resounding chants of Har Har Gange and Modi-Modi, reflecting the enthusiasm of the masses.
Since the Mahakumbh commenced on January 13, an impressive 39 crore devotees have taken the holy dip in Sangam within the period of 24 days, a testament to the well-managed arrangements.
PM Modi’s visit to Prayagraj came a month after his previous trip on December 13, during which he inaugurated 167 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. These projects encompassed major railway station upgrades, ROB flyovers, road widening, strengthening, and beautification.
Additionally, he inaugurated permanent ghats, riverfront development, sewerage and drinking water facilities, and power supply projects. Among the key religious and cultural developments were the Akshayvat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, Bade Hanuman Mandir Corridor, Bhardwaj Rishi Ashram Corridor, and Shringverpur Dham Corridor.
These initiatives aimed to enhance the Mahakumbh experience for devotees and marked a new era of progress for the sacred city of Prayagraj.