Patna Diary | Litti-Chokha back in Bihar politics

After ‘Dahi-Chuda’ parties marked Makar Sankranti celebrations last month, Union Minister and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi pleasantly surprised his colleagues in political arena when he threw a ‘litti-chokha’ party for them. State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, chief minister Nitish Kumar, several ministers and a host of other dignitaries turned up at his residence to relish the traditional cuisine of Bihar. Manjhi is demanding 20 seats in the state assembly election due this year, leaving his allies alarmed. They are pleading everything will be settled when time comes but only time will tell whether the flavour of ‘litti-chokha’ stays till then.

Bonanza for Bihar in Union Budget

Bihar is currently the envy of other states. It received a bonanza in union budget for 2025-26. With an eye on the assembly elections scheduled for October-November, the Centre has given a major impetus to state’s growth prospects with announcements of new greenfield airports, a Makhana board, national institute of food technology, expansion of IIT-Patna, promotion of tourism around key Buddhist centres and support for western Kosi canal. These initiatives aim to enhance the state’s infrastructure, improve connectivity and support to local economy.