Row over DGPs appointment in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The appointment of Anurag Gupta as the regular Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand has sparked controversy in the state's political circles.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi has strongly opposed the decision taken by the Hemant Soren-led government, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. Meanwhile, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has defended the appointment, stating that several states appoint their DGPs independently.

Marandi has urged the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court to take suo-moto cognizance of the matter and order a CBI probe. He alleged that Gupta, an accused in an electoral fraud case who was suspended for a long period and is set to retire in April 2025, was hastily appointed DGP by bypassing the rules. He claimed this was done to extend Gupta’s service tenure.

Calling Gupta the most controversial IPS officer in Jharkhand, Marandi has demanded the cancellation of his appointment and a thorough inquiry into his tenure. He also accused the state government of contempt of court, stating that the Supreme Court’s 2006 ruling in the Prakash Singh case mandated that the DGP should be selected from a panel recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). However, he alleged that the Hemant Soren government ignored the UPSC process and appointed Gupta, whose name was not on the recommended list.

Marandi further accused the government of violating constitutional norms and misusing the police administration for political purposes. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had clearly stated that DGP appointments must follow the UPSC process unless the state enacts a new law. However, the state government, instead of passing an act, created a rule in 2025 and attempted to implement it retrospectively. He questioned how such a rule could come into effect without proper legislation and criticized officials for allowing what he called an "illegal process."