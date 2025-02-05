San Antonio to Amritsar on ‘costlier’ C-17 aircraft

NEW DELHI: The US used its military C-17 strategic lift aircraft to deport 205 Indian illegal immigrants, which left San Antonio, Texas for Amritsar. The Trump administration has also used the military aircraft to deport illegal migrants to Guatemala, Peru and Honduras.
The deportation flight to India will be the farthest of the destinations to send the military aircraft. According to US officials, use of the military transport aircraft for deportation is costlier. The US officials, quoted by Reuters, pegged the estimated cost of this flight at least $4,675 per migrant.
This is even higher than that of a commercial charter flight operated by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the officials said.
Coming to the cost of operating the IAF’s C-17 aircraft, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in 2016 calculated it to be Rs 43.19 lakh per hour. The estimate was noted under its audit report titled ‘Acquisition and operation of C-17 Globemaster III aircraft’.
The IAF has been using the C-a7s for multiple operations including those for the long haul flights. One of the long distance flights was in 2021 when the force had pressed in its C-17 Globemaster for a long haul flight. It completed a 35-hour gruelling duty cycle to and from the United Kingdom to bring home oxygen cylinders in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.
As reported by this newspaper, the two aircraft flew nonstop for 11 hours and 30 minutes to reach the UK and airlifted critical life support equipment. They carried 37 tonnes of equipment. Additional crew members are part of such missions.
According to the Air Force rules, the crew is permitted to fly a maximum time of eight hours in a day considering the alertness of mind. From experience and research, it is known that a crew member can be alert only for eight hours before reaching a state of ‘crew fatigue’.
IAF’s C-17 fleet
Inducted in 2013, C-17 Globemaster III is a transporter for military, humanitarian and peacekeeping missions. It
can carry large combat equipment, troops and humanitarian aid across long distances and can land on austere airfields anywhere, in all weather conditions.
The IAF operates 11 C-17s performing a wide range of operations related to military missions, peacekeeping support, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) in India and internationally. The wide bodied C-17 Globemaster can carry up to 77 tonnes of payload.
The IAF operates 11 C-17 aircraft with the last one getting inducted in December 2016. Back in 2011, New Delhi purchased the first 10 at a price of $4.1 billion through foreign military sales (FMS). The 11 were added at a reported price of about Rs 2,700 crore.