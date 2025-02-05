Nation

SC collegium gives nod on judges' appointments in Madras, Telangana HCs as permanent

Five additional judges of the high courts of Madras and Telangana were made permanent judges.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for appointment of five additional judges of the high courts of Madras and Telangana as permanent judges.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, held its meeting on Wednesday.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on February 5, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following additional judges as permanent judges in the Madras High Court -- Justice Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan and Justice Periyasamy Vadamalai," read the collegium statement.

Another statement said the collegium had approved the proposal for appointment of additional judges -- Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti and Justice Sujana Kalasikam -- as permanent judges in the Telangana High Court.

