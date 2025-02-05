Shah reviews security amid Kulgam ops

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after a terror attack in Kulgam district in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed, and his wife and niece were hurt.

In Kulgam, security agencies launched a massive anti-terror operation and detained nearly 500 people for questioning. A security official said, “Police, CRPF and army have launched a massive search operation in Behibagh and adjoining areas in Kulgam district after the terror attack on Monday.”

At the home ministry meeting, Shah received inputs from army officers posted in J&K and directed them to take an all-out approach to eliminate terrorism in the Union territory, sources said. “Army officials held extensive deliberations with the home minister on all aspects of security, ensuring that every measure is being taken to eliminate terrorism,” a source said. The MHA will hold a second meeting on J&K security on Wednesday.

During the last review meeting on December 19, 2024, Shah had directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in J&K.

The government has maintained that there is a significant decline in terror incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations. “Terror activities have declined sharply, but security agencies are continuously stepping up action to ensure J&K is 100% free of terrorism,” said a source.

The security forces last week launched a massive operation in Jammu and Kashmir, mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control, to locate and eliminate the terrorists who carried out multiple attacks in different districts last year. Areas such as Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu and Rajouri have seen increased terror activity in the last couple of years.