Study says Arunachal has lost 110 glaciers in 32 yrs

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh has lost 110 glaciers in 32 years, a new study has revealed. According to the study published in the Journal of Earth System Science, this Himalayan state had 756 glaciers covering an area of 585.23 sq km in 1988. However, the number plummeted to 646 glaciers, with a corresponding reduction in the area to 275.381 sq km, in 2020.

The data suggests the state is losing glaciers at the rate of 16.94 sq km every year. The study was authored by Vimha Ritse, Amenuo Susan Kulnu and Latonglila Jamir of the Department of Environmental Science, Nagaland University, and Nabajit Hazarika of the Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences, Cotton University, Guwahati.