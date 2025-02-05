Study says Arunachal has lost 110 glaciers in 32 yrs

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh has lost 110 glaciers in 32 years, a new study has revealed. According to the study published in the Journal of Earth System Science, this Himalayan state had 756 glaciers covering an area of 585.23 sq km in 1988. However, the number plummeted to 646 glaciers, with a corresponding reduction in the area to 275.381 sq km, in 2020.
The data suggests the state is losing glaciers at the rate of 16.94 sq km every year. The study was authored by Vimha Ritse, Amenuo Susan Kulnu and Latonglila Jamir of the Department of Environmental Science, Nagaland University, and Nabajit Hazarika of the Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences, Cotton University, Guwahati.
A majority of the glaciers surveyed lie at an elevation of 4,500-4,800 metres above mean sea level and are oriented towards the north. According to the study, monitoring and assessing these natural frozen freshwater reserves are crucial for water resource management. “Glaciers are considered to be important indicators of climate change. However, they are still poorly inventoried in the Himalayas, especially in the eastern region, owing to the difficult terrain and lack of technological advancement,” it said.
‘Third Pole’
The Himalayas is considered as the ‘Third Pole’ as it has the largest collection of glaciers outside the Polar regions. It serves as a source of freshwater for more than 1.3 billion people. Glaciers are also significant in maintaining the region’s hydrological balance and global sea level.