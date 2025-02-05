Travellers still willing to take ‘donkey route’ to US

CHANDIGARH: It was in November 2024, the US shared a list of 18,000 illegal migrants to be deported to India. The Indian government has said it is firmly opposed to illegal immigration and that it is ready to take them back.

The US military aircraft with illegal immigrants is scheduled to land in Amritsar on Wednesday morning.

The Punjab Police and the state government have so far not received any information about the identity of the deportees. The police are reportedly in touch with the MEA and MHA and the NIA for details.

The police are tracking files of illegal immigrants and criminals who fled to the US and have not been extradited to date. Of the 100-odd such cases, at least 20 are said to be in the US. However, they are not confident of finding such persons on the flight.

Sources said the police might get in touch with the deported persons once they land to identify the illegal travel agents who sent them abroad through the “donkey route” (originating from the Punjabi word ‘dunki’, which means hopping from place to place) and such other illegal channels by charging hefty sums of money.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the government would be “friendly” with the deportees. He, however, said, “Criminal antecedents, if any, will be checked, and due action will be taken where required. We do not know about their identity and any criminal cases against them, but are in touch with central agencies.”

The government hopes to glean information from the deportees and launch an operation to curb illegal migration.

It seems that the people are still trying to go to the US illegally through the “donkey route”, but they are now apprehensive about reaching their destination or getting caught.