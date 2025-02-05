Uttarakhand grants first live-in relationship registration under Uniform Civil Code

DEHRADUN: In a groundbreaking development, Uttarakhand has officially recognized one of three applications for registration of live-in relationships under the newly implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

This landmark decision, effective from January 27, marks the first instance in the country where a couple has been granted legal protection for living together outside of marriage.

"This is a significant step towards modernising our legal framework and acknowledging diverse relationship dynamics," said a state official. The recognition is expected to pave the way for more couples seeking similar legal validation in the future.

Officials revealed that in addition to the two applications from Dehradun, one application from another district is still pending a decision. According to reports, three couples have applied for registration of their live-in relationships on the UCC portal. The Dehradun police are currently reviewing the applications. Once the documents and claims are verified as valid, certificates will be issued to the remaining couples too, permitting them to live together.

Following the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand on January this year, registration processes have commenced in Dehradun. As of now, a total of 198 individuals have submitted applications across various categories on the portal.