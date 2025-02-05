Uttarakhand grants first live-in relationship registration under Uniform Civil Code

DEHRADUN: In a groundbreaking development, Uttarakhand has officially recognized one of three applications for registration of live-in relationships under the newly implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
This landmark decision, effective from January 27, marks the first instance in the country where a couple has been granted legal protection for living together outside of marriage.
"This is a significant step towards modernising our legal framework and acknowledging diverse relationship dynamics," said a state official. The recognition is expected to pave the way for more couples seeking similar legal validation in the future.
Officials revealed that in addition to the two applications from Dehradun, one application from another district is still pending a decision. According to reports, three couples have applied for registration of their live-in relationships on the UCC portal. The Dehradun police are currently reviewing the applications. Once the documents and claims are verified as valid, certificates will be issued to the remaining couples too, permitting them to live together.
Following the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand on January this year, registration processes have commenced in Dehradun. As of now, a total of 198 individuals have submitted applications across various categories on the portal.
District Nodal Officer for UCC Registration, Abhinav Shah, told TNIE, "Applications for live-in registration will be directly reviewed by the Registrar. After the applications are examined at the Registrar level, they will undergo a separate verification process by the police."
Shatrughan Singh, the architect of the UCC drafting committee and the chairperson of the Rules Implementation Committee, shared insights with this newspaper regarding the registration process for live-in relationships under the UCC.
"For live-in relationships established prior to the implementation of the UCC, registration must be completed within one month from the date the code comes into effect. Conversely, for live-in relationships formed after the UCC is enacted, registration should occur within one month from the date of entering the relationship," he explained.
He further elaborated on the termination process, stating, "Couples will have the option to dissolve their live-in relationships either online or offline. Upon receiving a termination request from one partner, the Registrar will seek confirmation from the other party. Additionally, it will be mandatory for the Registrar to be informed if a woman in a live-in relationship becomes pregnant. The status must be updated within 30 days of the child's birth."
Under the new regulations, failure to register a live-in relationship will result in a penalty of up to six months in prison, a fine of Rs 25,000, or both. Each individual in a live-in arrangement must register on the UCC web portal, after which they will receive a receipt from the Registrar. This receipt will allow them to rent homes, hostels, or PG accommodations.
Additionally, the Registrar will inform the couple's parents or guardians about the registration. Children born during the live-in relationship will be recognized as the couple's offspring, enjoying all rights accorded to biological children.