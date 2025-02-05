Vulture mounted with camera, transmitter spotted in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Kanker

RAIPUR: A vulture with a small electronic device containing a camera and transmitter mounted on its back was discovered wandering in the core Maoist-affected area of Bhanupratapur in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. Its presence has raised concern and curiosity among locals and security forces.

Forest department officials acknowledged that a vulture equipped with a fixed camera had never been spotted in the disturbed Bastar region before, this likely led to confusion and concern among locals. The officials later shared with TNIE that the vulture, an endangered species listed under Schedule 1, is part of a research project conducted by the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) in Pinjore, Haryana.

“The BNHS based in Andheri (Mumbai) has 10 white-rumped vultures and one among them fitted with camera and trackers was released and observed as they forage in other areas. These vultures are colony animals but this solitary flight may be in search of a suitable habitat, as it entered into Chhattisgarh region from Mumbai. The vulture need not be disturbed and remains under our close observations. It will be rescued only if the bird is seen in stress or any threat. The joint project by VCBC and BNHS works in the field of vulture conservation and propagation as their population has been dwindling”, Alok Bajpai, (IFS) divisional forest officer (DFO) Kanker told the TNIE.