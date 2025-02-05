Won’t tolerate corruption in agri sector: Chouhan

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the government does not tolerate irregularities and corruption and will promptly take action against the guilty.

Chouhan was responding to the question by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha about allegations of `5,000 crore worth graft in Maharashtra’s agriculture department.

“I am hearing it for the first time. I don’t know what the real position is. But if there is any irregularity, we will conduct an inquiry and act against the guilty,” Chouhan said.

RTI activist Anjali Damani alleged that there was a `88 -crore ‘scam’ in the department when NCP leader Dhananjay Munde held the agriculture portfolio. Damania claimed that agriculture machinery and equipment were bought for farmers at inflated costs.