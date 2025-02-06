4 HD version of DD channels added to mandatory list for cable operators

Under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 (the Act) and the Rules, the Central government is empowered to notify the names of Doordarshan channels or the channels operated by or on behalf of Parliament, to be mandatorily carried by the cable operators.

The ministry recently issued an advisory informing the cable operators about the modifications. It also asked them to abide by the rules. “All cable operators are directed to carry the mandatory channels appropriately in respective genres on their cable TV network. Any violation of Section 8 of the Act shall invite such action as provided in therein and the Rules framed thereunder as well as the terms and conditions stipulated in the registration certificate, as the case may be,” read the advisory.

In 2013, the ministry had notified the list of mandatory channels and amendments were subsequently introduced on occasions. The last revision took place in January 2024.

“Advisories to the cable operators have been issued from time to time with instructions to ensure carriage of mandatory channels on their network. Now, in exercise of these powers, the ministry has further modified the list of mandatory channels,” said officials.

With the development, the number of mandatory channels has increased to at least 43 including regional services.

According to the ministry, there are about 850 MSOs registered on December 31. MSO is an operator of multiple cable or direct-broadcast satellite television systems. The number of registered LCOs in India is more than 80,000.

The revised list

In the revised list of mandatory channels, which are to be aired by the cable service providers, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has included two general entertainment (regional) and four news and current affairs services as replacement. The new additions are Sansad TV1 (Lok Sabha), Sansad TV2 (Rajya Sabha) and their HD versions, along with DD Odia and Assam.