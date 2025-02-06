Adventure sports safety aspect key: House panel

NEW DELHI: Referring to the rise in accidents related to adventure sports in the country, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the ministry of tourism introduces a centralised licensing framework for adventure tour operators.

“A uniform licensing system is crucial for ensuring that all operators adhere to the required safety, quality and regulatory standards,” Rajya Sabha’s standing committee on transport, tourism and culture noted in its recent report tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The panel has been advocating enactment of a law to regulate services offered to hold exploration and travel involving a certain degree of risk by the service providers in India.

It made fresh recommendations after the ministry submitted that under its voluntary scheme, it accords approval or recognition to tour operators including those organising adventurous outdoor activities.

The ministry further added that it is not under its purview to issue licenses to adventure tour operators or to maintain the list of license holders.

However, the panel headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha did not find the ministry’s contention convincing.

“This approach is inadequate for managing high-risk activities, as it does not ensure that all operators adhere to necessary safety protocols, thereby leaving tourists vulnerable. The committee recommends that the ministry implements a centralised licensing framework for adventure tour operators at the national level. Despite the jurisdictional complexities, the committee believes that a uniform licensing system is crucial for ensuring that all operators adhere to the required safety, quality and regulatory standards,” the panel noted in the report.