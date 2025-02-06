Akhilesh Yadav ask BJP leaders to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh for "misdeeds" in Milkipur by-polls

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for their alleged "misdeeds" during the Milkipur by-election and once again asked them to take a holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

Yadav also accused the BJP of promising high-level postings to officials for "favouring" BJP in the polls.

"All BJP leaders need to go and take another holy dip (at the Maha Kumbh Mela) due to the kind of cheating they did... Samajwadi Party raised numerous complaints with the Election Commission. The Presiding Officer and Police Officers were promised high-level postings. You will get such postings only if you serve the BJP and do injustice to others," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier, Yadav had stated that this was the manner in which the BJP contests elections and called the Election Commission "dead.""This is the manner in which BJP contests elections. The Election Commission is dead. We will have to gift them white cloth," Akhilesh told ANI.

However, the BJP strongly criticised Yadav over his remarks declaring that the Election Commission was "dead" and accused the Opposition of repeatedly attacking constitutional institutions whenever they face electoral defeats.