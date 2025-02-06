Over 65% voting recorded in Milkipur by-election, surpasses 2022 turnout

LUCKNOW: The bypoll to Milkipur assembly constituency under Faizabad parliamentary segment broke all previous records since independence with 65.25 per cent voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm on Wednesday. The bypoll was necessitated after SP MLA Awdhesh Prasad vacated it after getting elected to Lok Sabha from Faizabad in 2024 general elections.

As per the Election Commission of India, 65.25 per cent voting was recorded till 5 pm with voters still standing in the queues. The voting percentage is likely to go up in the final count by the end of the day in the high-stake battle between the BJP and the SP.

In 2022 UP assembly polls, Milkipur had recorded 60.58 per cent votes and the seat was won by Awdhesh Prasad as SP candidate. He had wrested the seat from the BJP defeating MLA Baba Gorakhnath.

In the current bypoll, the fate of 10 candidates was at stake. While the ruling BJP had fielded Chandrabhan Paswan, a lawyer and a grass root worker of the party, SP had reposed faith in Ajit Prasad, son of Awdhesh Prasad.