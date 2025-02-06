Bangladesh protests India over Sheikh Hasina's activities during her stay

Similar cases of arson took place in several places, targeting the Awami League leaders.

In the statement, the foreign ministry said it lodged a "strong protest with the Government of India over the false fabricated comments and statements continuously being made in different platforms including social media, by the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, instigating instability in Bangladesh".

The protest note, handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, conveyed the "deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation" of Bangladesh, as such statements are "hurting the sentiments" of the people in the country, the statement said.

The ministry also emphasised that such activities by her, are considered as a "hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries".

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

"They can demolish a building, but not the history...but they must also remember that history takes its revenge," Hasina said in her address Wednesday night while her father's home was being demolished.

"They are yet to have the strength to destroy the national flag, the constitution and the independence that we earned at the cost of the lives of millions of martyrs with a bulldozer," Hasina said in an apparent reference to the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.