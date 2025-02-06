Coal-fired power plants nitrogen emissions reduce India’s wheat and rice yield by 10%

NEW DELHI: Coal-fired power plant pollution poses a serious threat to India’s food security. According to a new study by a group of researchers at Stanford University, India is potentially losing more than 10% of its annual wheat and rice productivity due to nitrogen dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants.

What and rice are two critical grains for India’s food security, as the country houses a quarter of all undernourished people globally.

Over 70% of India’s electricity is generated from coal-fired power plants. These plants are one of the major drivers of India’s worse air quality, which extensively affects the health of its citizens.

Meanwhile, a new study quantified that these coal-fired power stations' emissions also play a key role in reducing crop yields within a range of up to 100 km away.

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, analysed that parts of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are heavily exposed to coal-linked NO2, and annual yield losses exceed 10%, which is equivalent to around 6 years' average annual yield growth in both rice and wheat in India between 2011 and 2020.

It analysed that crop damage intensity is higher than the human mortality damage intensity per GWh of electricity generated by coal-fired power plants.

“Reducing dependency on coal-fired power plants can improve crop-productivity as an important co-benefit,” said lead author Kirat Singh, Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources, Stanford University.