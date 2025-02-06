Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds phone talk with new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, congratulated Pete Hegseth, in a first telephonic conversation after his confirmation as the US Secretary of Defense.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its statement said, "The two Ministers reviewed the extensive India-US defence cooperation activities covering multiple domains in land, air, maritime and space. They appreciated the ongoing and remarkable expansion of the bilateral defence partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the ties. In particular, the two Ministers decided to work together on technology cooperation, integration of defence industrial supply chains, enhanced interoperability, logistics & information sharing and joint military exercises."

"They also agreed to provide enhanced support to the growing defence innovation collaboration between governments, start-ups, businesses and academic institutions. India and the US agreed to work together to draft a comprehensive framework on defence cooperation, aimed at structuring the bilateral collaboration for the period 2025-2035," MoD added.