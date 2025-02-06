Double trouble for Dhananjay Munde as Bandra court finds him guilty in domestic violence case

MUMBAI: A court here has held that NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde "prima facie" meted out domestic violence to his first wife, and ordered him to pay her and their daughter interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month.

The Bandra magistrate's court earlier this week also refused to accept Munde's contention that they were not married.

On the face of it, the couple shared domestic relations, said the judge.

Munde's first wife Karuna Sharma had filed a domestic violence case against him in the Bandra court in 2020.

The court has not given its final ruling in the domestic violence case, said advocate Sayali Sawant, the minister's lawyer.

Dhananjay Munde, nephew of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde and currently Food and Civil Supplies Minister, is already facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, his home turf.

He is also facing corruption allegations, and the Opposition has sought his ouster from the cabinet.

Karuna Sharma, who had two children with Munde, sought interim maintenance and compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, during the pendency of the case.

On February 4, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A B Jadhav partly allowed her plea, and directed Munde to pay her Rs 1,25,000 per month and Rs 75,000 per month to their daughter.