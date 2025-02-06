Eight Kumbh-bound pilgrims killed in tragic road accident in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Eight pilgrims travelling to the Maha Kumbh lost their lives, and six others were seriously injured in a road accident on National Highway-48 in Dudu near Jaipur on Thursday afternoon. The victims were on their way from Bhilwara for a holy bath when their journey was cut short by the tragic crash.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar Regar, Bablu Mewada, Kishan, Ravikant, Babu Regar, and Narayan, all from Bhilwara. One of the victims remains unidentified.

According to an eyewitness, a roadways bus lost control after a tyre burst, rammed off its lane, crossed the divider, and collided head-on with a van carrying the pilgrims. The impact crushed the van, killing all its occupants on the spot.

Officials said the victims were from the same family and were travelling towards Jaipur in the van, while the bus was heading to Ajmer. The bus driver and four passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital with police assistance. The accident led to a traffic jam on NH-48, which was later cleared after the wreckage was removed. ADM Dudu Gopal Parihar and Naib Tehsildar reached the site to assess the situation.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed grief over the tragedy, stating on social media platform X, "Heart-wrenching news of many citizens losing their lives in the horrific road accident in Dudu, Jaipur. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their families in this time of immense grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."