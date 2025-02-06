Haryana Police books woman for extortion after gangrape claims against BJP leader, singer

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has booked a Delhi-based woman charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation after she accused Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and Haryanvi singer-cum-composer Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky Mittal of gangrape in December last year.
A case was filed against the woman from Delhi at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula on February 5, following a complaint by Haryanvi singer Jai Bhagwan. Three others, including Amit Bindal, a woman, and an unidentified person, have also been booked. The case includes charges under sections 308(2), 308(5), 351(2), and 61 of BNS.
According to a complaint filed by Mittal, the former chairman of the Haryana Government's publicity cell, the woman contacted him on WhatsApp on January 21 and 22. When he called her back, she demanded Rs 50 lakh for a compromise in the gangrape case registered at Kasauli Police Station and threatened him of dire consequences if the amount was not paid. " When I refused the money, she threatened me with dire consequences,” alleged Mittal.
Mittal further added that the woman who accused him of rape first contacted him on September 9, 2024. Along with another woman, she allegedly threatened to frame both him and Badoli in a honey trap case if their demands were not met. Then Mittal on September 14 filed a complaint online with the Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur.
On September 18, Mittal claimed that a group led by both women, along with unidentified accomplices, arrived at his under-construction house in Panchkula, creating a scene and falsely accusing him of taking money from them to secure jobs. Mittal reported the incident to the Sector 5 police station the same day.
Despite police intervention, the accused filed a complaint of sexual assault against Mittal and Badoli at the Kasauli police station in Himachal Pradesh on December 8. Mittal alleged that the accused were part of a gang using artificial intelligence-generated videos to blackmail individuals.
After Mittal refused to pay the money, the accused took a screenshot of the call and began staging protests, holding candle marches, and giving fake interviews to ruin his reputation. After a review of the complaint lodged on February 3, the investigating officer ordered the registration of a case at the Sector 5 police station on February 5.
In December last year, Himachal Pradesh Police booked Badoli and Mittal on charges of gangrape and criminal intimidation after the woman alleged that she was gang-raped at a hotel in Kasauli while visiting Himachal Pradesh as a tourist.
She claimed that she met Badoli and Mittal at the hotel, where they forced her to consume alcohol before sexually assaulting her. The woman further alleged that Mittal promised to help her become an actor, while Badoli assured her of a government job.
Both Badoli and Mittal had refuted the gang rape allegation and termed them baseless and fabricated.