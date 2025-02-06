Haryana Police books woman for extortion after gangrape claims against BJP leader, singer

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has booked a Delhi-based woman charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation after she accused Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and Haryanvi singer-cum-composer Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky Mittal of gangrape in December last year.

A case was filed against the woman from Delhi at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula on February 5, following a complaint by Haryanvi singer Jai Bhagwan. Three others, including Amit Bindal, a woman, and an unidentified person, have also been booked. The case includes charges under sections 308(2), 308(5), 351(2), and 61 of BNS.

According to a complaint filed by Mittal, the former chairman of the Haryana Government's publicity cell, the woman contacted him on WhatsApp on January 21 and 22. When he called her back, she demanded Rs 50 lakh for a compromise in the gangrape case registered at Kasauli Police Station and threatened him of dire consequences if the amount was not paid. " When I refused the money, she threatened me with dire consequences,” alleged Mittal.