I-T dept raids premises of Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

CHANDIGARH: The Income Tax sleuths on Thursday held simultaneous raids on the premises of Congress MLA from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjeet Singh at Kapurthala and Chandigarh.

The IT teams reached the Sector 4 and 9 residences and Flat No 53 in the MLA’s hostel of legislator Rana in Chandigarh at around 6.30 am, and started conducting their search.

No one was allowed to leave the premises, and Singh was reportedly present at the house when the raid took place. The income tax teams were from Ludhiana. Besides Chandigarh, the IT sleuths raided the house and mill of Rana in Kapurthala.

Rana owns distilleries and sugar mills in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. He is one of the richest MLAs of Punjab. His son, Rana Inder Partap Singh, is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi. The family owns two ethanol plants in Punjab, including the one at Buttar village in Amritsar.

Rana has been facing allegations of impropriety related to sand mining contracts in Punjab leading to his resignation from the cabinet in January 2018.