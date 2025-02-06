IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh

An Air Force Mirage 2000 trainer plane crashed near Bahreta Sani village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday. Both pilots ejected safely, and no casualties were reported in the incident.

Following the crash, local authorities swiftly dispatched a rescue team to the site. While the cause of the accident remains unknown, videos from the scene showed debris scattered across a field, with hundreds of people gathered around the wreckage.

The investigation into the crash is underway, and further details will be revealed once the cause is determined.