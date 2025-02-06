India is second largest AI market: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

During his earlier visit to India in June 2023, Altman had termed the country’s ability to develop a foundational model similar to ChatGPT “totally hopeless”, suggesting that India would be better off without trying to create its own model. He later claimed his words were taken out of context.

Altman now says training AI models is still expensive but it is becoming increasingly feasible, so India can take the lead in AI development.

His shift in tone comes in the wake of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek creating a foundational model at a fraction of the cost of OpenAI’s offerings.

The rise of DeepSeek has put pressure on OpenAI and other Western firms to lower prices to remain competitive.

Finance Ministry asks staff not to use AI apps

The finance ministry has directed its officers not to use AI tools/apps such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek in office devices or computers, saying they pose confidentiality risks to data and documents.