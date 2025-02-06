Jharkhand receives Rs 26k crore investment proposals at Bengal Business Summit; set to create 15k jobs
RANCHI: Moving towards becoming an “Investors Hub”, a proposal for investment of more than Rs 26 thousand crore has been received from entrepreneurs/investors in Jharkhand, which is expected to create more than 15 thousand jobs in the state.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday participated in Bengal Global Business Summit and invited industrialists to make capital investments in the state. The Chief Minister met investors during the Bengal Global Business Summit and gave detailed information about the plan to set up enterprises in Jharkhand under “Advantage Jharkhand”,
Soren attended the summit with his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren along with a contingent of State government officers.
According to the government, entrepreneurs and investors have proposed an investment of about Rs 26,000 crore in the State to Soren at the “Advantage Jharkhand” program organised at the Summit at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata.
During the summit, Soren appealed the entrepreneurs and investors attending the Summit to explore investment opportunities in Jharkhand. He said that their investments will help accelerate the state's growth and development. Soren further highlighted that Jharkhand is a crucial contributor to India's economy, as it holds nearly 40 per cent of the country’s mineral resources. It is the leading producer of essential raw materials for numerous minerals and industries.
“Over the years, several mineral-based industries have been established in the state, and many major industrial groups have invested here. However, in today’s evolving economic landscape, there is a need to propel Jharkhand’s progress even further. To achieve this, the government is actively encouraging the establishment of new industries through innovative initiatives,” he said.
Soren further said that beyond its mineral wealth, Jharkhand holds tremendous potential for investment and development in diverse sectors such as art, culture, and tourism. The state is the largest producer of tassar silk in India, which opens up significant opportunities in the textile industry, he added.
Soren also assured entrepreneurs that the Jharkhand government is committed to providing full support to those who choose to invest in Jharkhand. He further emphasized the close ties between Jharkhand and West Bengal, noting that the two states share numerous similarities in their economic and social activities.