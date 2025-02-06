Jharkhand receives Rs 26k crore investment proposals at Bengal Business Summit; set to create 15k jobs

RANCHI: Moving towards becoming an “Investors Hub”, a proposal for investment of more than Rs 26 thousand crore has been received from entrepreneurs/investors in Jharkhand, which is expected to create more than 15 thousand jobs in the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday participated in Bengal Global Business Summit and invited industrialists to make capital investments in the state. The Chief Minister met investors during the Bengal Global Business Summit and gave detailed information about the plan to set up enterprises in Jharkhand under “Advantage Jharkhand”,

Soren attended the summit with his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren along with a contingent of State government officers.

According to the government, entrepreneurs and investors have proposed an investment of about Rs 26,000 crore in the State to Soren at the “Advantage Jharkhand” program organised at the Summit at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata.

During the summit, Soren appealed the entrepreneurs and investors attending the Summit to explore investment opportunities in Jharkhand. He said that their investments will help accelerate the state's growth and development. Soren further highlighted that Jharkhand is a crucial contributor to India's economy, as it holds nearly 40 per cent of the country’s mineral resources. It is the leading producer of essential raw materials for numerous minerals and industries.