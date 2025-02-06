Kashmir leaders slam mass detentions after Kulgam attack; call it 'collective retribution'

SRINAGAR: Political leaders in Kashmir have condemned the detention of over 500 people by security forces following a militant attack in Kulgam, calling it “collective retribution” rather than counter-terrorism. They urged a policy rethink, arguing that an entire population cannot be punished for the crimes of a few.
Ruling National Conference leader and MP Aga Ruhullah in a post on X said, “I have been briefed about reports of over 500 individuals being rounded up by SOG in sweeping nocturnal raids across Kashmir. The number is suspected to be much higher in actuality. I fail to imagine the terror of a family whose loved ones now lie in the abyss of an opaque security system. This is not security. This is punishment by exile.”
After killing an ex-army man and injuring his wife and niece by militants in a targetted attack at Behibagh area of Kulgam on Monday, security forces launched a massive operation across the Valley yesterday and picked up over 500 persons including suspected OGWs and former militants for questioning.
“I unequivocally condemn the attack on the Territorial Army soldier and his family. Violence, especially against women and children, is abhorrent. But to punish an entire population for the crimes of a few is not counterterrorism - it is collective retribution. The establishment in Kashmir and in Delhi need to arrive at a common denominator as far as conducting operations in Kashmir is concerned. The use of vague, legally unsound terminology such as “OGWs,” “Hybrid Militants”, etc. to justify human rights violations must be shunned,” the NC MP said.
CPI(M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said reports of nocturnal raids and arbitrary detentions following a terror attack in Kulgam are deeply disturbing.
“While the killing of innocent people deserves strongest condemnation, subjecting an entire community to collective punishment is unjust & unacceptable,” he said.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said small boys have been picked up by security forces not only in Kulgam but also in Budgam and Ganderbal in central Kashmir.
“500 to 1000 youth have been arrested. I want to tell the government whether all youth here are militants. If anybody is a relative of a militant or has an indirect link with the militants by being related to him, the government is labelling everyone as militant. The government is looking at everybody with suspicion. This is absolutely wrong,” she said.
Iltija also took a dig at ruling NC ministers for maintaining silence on the issue despite having 50 MLAs.She said the government claims militancy has ended in J&K, “Then why are you resorting to arrest sprees and vitiating the atmosphere”.
Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said detention of over 500 people after the unfortunate killing of a retired serviceman is unprecedented.
“Every such killing and causing injury to innocents is condemnable but to target and detain hundreds of family members and relatives of those associated with militancy because of their relationship is harassment. It vitiates the atmosphere and furthers hostility. Authorities should release these people immediately,” he said.