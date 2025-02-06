Kashmir leaders slam mass detentions after Kulgam attack; call it 'collective retribution'

CPI(M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said reports of nocturnal raids and arbitrary detentions following a terror attack in Kulgam are deeply disturbing.

“While the killing of innocent people deserves strongest condemnation, subjecting an entire community to collective punishment is unjust & unacceptable,” he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said small boys have been picked up by security forces not only in Kulgam but also in Budgam and Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

“500 to 1000 youth have been arrested. I want to tell the government whether all youth here are militants. If anybody is a relative of a militant or has an indirect link with the militants by being related to him, the government is labelling everyone as militant. The government is looking at everybody with suspicion. This is absolutely wrong,” she said.

Iltija also took a dig at ruling NC ministers for maintaining silence on the issue despite having 50 MLAs.She said the government claims militancy has ended in J&K, “Then why are you resorting to arrest sprees and vitiating the atmosphere”.

Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said detention of over 500 people after the unfortunate killing of a retired serviceman is unprecedented.

“Every such killing and causing injury to innocents is condemnable but to target and detain hundreds of family members and relatives of those associated with militancy because of their relationship is harassment. It vitiates the atmosphere and furthers hostility. Authorities should release these people immediately,” he said.