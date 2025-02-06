Launch Thalassemia Bharat Mukt Abhiyan, Thalassemia advocacy group urges Nadda

NEW DELHI: As India remains the thalassemia capital of the world, the Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group (TPAG) has written an open letter to the Union Health Minister JP Nadda to launch a dedicated national mission – Thalassemia Bharat Mukt Abhiyan - to reduce the growing burden.

Appreciating the government’s ‘unwavering commitment to strengthening the healthcare ecosystem’ through its Union Budget 2025, which saw an increased allocation to the sector, TPAG member secretary Anubha Taneja-Mukherjee said that while India aspires to be a global healthcare leader, one must confront an alarming reality - India remains the thalassemia capital of the world.

“Despite advancements in medical infrastructure and policy, thalassemia continues to be a silent crisis that demands immediate and focused policy intervention,” she said in her letter, dated February 3.

Speaking to TNIE, Taneja-Mukherjee, a thalassemia patient herself, said, “There is a need for a campaign to have a uniform legislative framework for blood transfusions across India to ensure blood screening methodologies for prevention of transfusions transmitted infections like HIV, Hepatitis C virus (HCV), etc. Currently, blood banks are free to choose any technology to screen blood. This campaign will protect thalassemics and the public at large from HIV, etc.”

India has the most significant number of thalassemic patients. India sees over 10,000-15,000 new cases of thalassemia major every year, with over five lakh patients relying on regular blood transfusions to survive. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have less haemoglobin, which enables red blood cells to carry oxygen.