Launch Thalassemia Bharat Mukt Abhiyan, Thalassemia advocacy group urges Nadda

NEW DELHI: As India remains the thalassemia capital of the world, the Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group (TPAG) has written an open letter to the Union Health Minister JP Nadda to launch a dedicated national mission – Thalassemia Bharat Mukt Abhiyan - to reduce the growing burden.
Appreciating the government’s ‘unwavering commitment to strengthening the healthcare ecosystem’ through its Union Budget 2025, which saw an increased allocation to the sector, TPAG member secretary Anubha Taneja-Mukherjee said that while India aspires to be a global healthcare leader, one must confront an alarming reality - India remains the thalassemia capital of the world.
“Despite advancements in medical infrastructure and policy, thalassemia continues to be a silent crisis that demands immediate and focused policy intervention,” she said in her letter, dated February 3.
Speaking to TNIE, Taneja-Mukherjee, a thalassemia patient herself, said, “There is a need for a campaign to have a uniform legislative framework for blood transfusions across India to ensure blood screening methodologies for prevention of transfusions transmitted infections like HIV, Hepatitis C virus (HCV), etc. Currently, blood banks are free to choose any technology to screen blood. This campaign will protect thalassemics and the public at large from HIV, etc.”
India has the most significant number of thalassemic patients. India sees over 10,000-15,000 new cases of thalassemia major every year, with over five lakh patients relying on regular blood transfusions to survive. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have less haemoglobin, which enables red blood cells to carry oxygen.
While welcoming the 79 per cent increase in funding for blood transfusion services under the National AIDS and STD Control Programme, she said that without the implementation of mandatory Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) for blood screening, transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients remain at risk of contracting life-threatening infections such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV.
She said it is a national imperative to launch a Thalassemia Bharat Mukt Abhiyan in such a situation.
“The rising burden of thalassemia necessitates a dedicated national mission - Thalassemia Bharat Mukt Abhiyan, which should focus on mandatory NAT testing for blood transfusions, ensuring the highest standards of blood safety by implementing NAT across all blood banks to eliminate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections. Safe blood is not a privilege, it is a right.”
She said the campaign will help in universal screening for carrier detection. “Integrating thalassemia screening into national health programs and premarital health check-ups to curb the spread of this genetic disorder.”
She said there is a need to increase funding and medical infrastructure for curative treatments to offer long-term solutions to patients. The campaign will also ensure accessible and affordable care for thalassemia.
Taneja-Mukherjee said the government should ensure lifelong, cost-effective treatment for thalassemia patients by incorporating its management under Ayushman Bharat and PM-JAY.
Beyond increased budgetary allocations, a dedicated Thalassemia Blood Transfusion and Management Programme is essential to enhance the availability and quality of care.
Stressing that the time for action is now, Taneja-Mukherjee said the Union Budget 2025-26 underscores India’s ambitious healthcare vision. Still, the country cannot afford to neglect that India is the thalassemia capital of the world.
“While billions are being invested in medical tourism and cutting-edge healthcare initiatives, thousands of thalassemia patients continue to struggle for safe blood transfusions and accessible treatment. It is time for a decisive national campaign - Thalassemia Bharat Mukt Abhiyan, backed by stringent policies, mandatory NAT testing, and robust carrier screening programs. Without immediate action, thalassemia will remain a lifelong burden for thousands of families,” the open letter said.
“TPAG stands committed to working collaboratively with policymakers, medical professionals, and stakeholders to realise the vision of a thalassemia-free India,” the letter said.