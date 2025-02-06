More cheetah cubs released in wild at Kuno

BHOPAL: In a first, three cheetah cubs were set free into the free-range forests of Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) after more than seven decades on Wednesday.

Earlier, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav released two female cubs, including Aasha, the Namibian mother of three cubs and South African female Dheera into the wild at the KNP in Sheopur district of state’s Gwalior-Chambal region.

The development came after South African female Veera gave birth to two healthy cubs at the same national park – which has been the home to African cheetahs since September 2022.

The five cheetahs released will join the South African male coalition – Agni and Vayu – who were released from the big enclosures into the free ranging forests in December 2024. “We are feeling happy after releasing the female cheetahs and three cubs in the open jungles of Kuno. The jungle will be inhabited by these cheetahs and Palpur-Kuno will get a new identity in the tourism sector,” said the CM.