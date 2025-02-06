On caste survey, Rahul tries to sell Telangana model in Bihar

PATNA: The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence on the caste census issue while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. The Congress leader once again dismissed Bihar’s caste-based survey and pitched for the caste census conducted in Telangana.

Addressing a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, Gandhi sought to know from the people whether they heard the prime minister speaking on the caste census during his one-and-a-half-hour speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As Modi, BJP and RSS are against caste census, the PM is maintaining a silence on the issue. They were avoiding caste census as it would lay bare the truth of how backwards, extremely backwards, Dalits, minorities and poor among general castes were deprived, the former Congress president claimed.