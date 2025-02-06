Three Mahakumbh devotees run over by speeding train in Bihar

PATNA: Three people, including two women, were run over and killed by a speeding train in Bihar's Munger district early on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Ram Ruchi Devi (65), Amit Kumar (41) and Usha Devi (61) were returning home after taking a holy dip at Sangam (Prayag Raj) on the occasion of Maha Kumbh.

The incident took place when the victims were crossing a railway track near the Rishikund railway halt on the Jamalpur-Sultanganj railway section of East Central Railway. Locals said the victims came in contact with the Gaya-Howrah Express while crossing tracks.

Poor visibility due to dense fog is being attributed as the reason for the tragedy. Eyewitnesses said that the train that hit the victims was coming from Bariarpur and heading towards Jamalpur.

A big crowd assembled on the site after the incident. Government railway police and those from the railway protection force dispersed the mob and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination.