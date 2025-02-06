Truck driver killed after army fires at vehicle during 23-km chase in J&K's Baramulla

SRINAGAR: A truck driver was shot dead by security forces after allegedly failing to stop at a checkpoint and leading troops on a 23-kilometre chase in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the army said on Thursday.

"On 5 February, based on a specific intelligence input about the movement of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by security forces at Amargah, Sopore, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district," the Srinagar-based 15 Corps posted on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the army, a suspicious civilian truck was spotted approaching the checkpoint at high speed.

"When challenged, the truck didn't stop despite repeated warnings and instead accelerated further while crossing the check post," the army said.

Troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 kilometres and fired shots aimed at its tyres to deflate them, eventually bringing it to a halt at Sangrama Chowk in Baramulla.