Truck driver killed after army fires at vehicle during 23-km chase in J&K's Baramulla

SRINAGAR: A truck driver was shot dead by security forces after allegedly failing to stop at a checkpoint and leading troops on a 23-kilometre chase in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the army said on Thursday.
"On 5 February, based on a specific intelligence input about the movement of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by security forces at Amargah, Sopore, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district," the Srinagar-based 15 Corps posted on X, formerly Twitter.
According to the army, a suspicious civilian truck was spotted approaching the checkpoint at high speed.
"When challenged, the truck didn't stop despite repeated warnings and instead accelerated further while crossing the check post," the army said.
Troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 kilometres and fired shots aimed at its tyres to deflate them, eventually bringing it to a halt at Sangrama Chowk in Baramulla.
"Consequent to a detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by security forces, where he was declared dead," the army added.
The deceased truck driver has been identified as 32-year-old Waseem Majeed Mir, a resident of Bomai, Sopore, in Baramulla.
The fully loaded truck has been sent to the nearest police station for further investigation.
"Detailed search of the truck in police custody is underway, and an investigation into the antecedents of the suspect is in progress," the army said.
Reacting to the incident, PDP leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, criticised the army’s actions.
"Shocking that after a civilian killing in Kathua dubbed as an ‘OGW’, another civilian from Sopore was shot dead by the army. How strange that after chasing the truck for over 23 kms, they claim to have fired at the tyres but somehow misfired at him instead. Are Kashmiri lives so cheap? How long will you justify this unbridled impunity by pointing everyone with the needle of suspicion?" she posted on X.