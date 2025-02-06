UP Cabinet approves new authority to boost water transport, tourism

LUCKNOW: The Yogi cabinet approved the creation of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority on Thursday, aiming to boost water transport and tourism in the state. The cabinet also enacted the ‘Uttar Pradesh Waterways Authority Rules-2025’ to ensure the authority's effective operation.
Uttar Pradesh's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna revealed after Thursday's cabinet meeting that 11 out of 12 proposals presented were approved.
India has designated 111 national waterways, with Uttar Pradesh hosting 11, including the Ganga and Yamuna. The newly introduced ‘Uttar Pradesh Waterways Authority Rules-2025’ aims to enhance the cost-effectiveness and convenience of transportation along these waterways.
“The state government expects that enhancing the water transport system will ease the burden on other modes of transport while mobilising business activities,” said the minister while interacting with media persons.
The ‘Uttar Pradesh Waterways Authority Rules-2025’ will be headed by the Transport Minister appointed by the Chief Minister or by an expert in inland waterways, shipping, navigation, ports, and maritime affairs. The state government will also appoint a Vice-Chairperson from among the experts.
Besides, the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary of Finance, Public Works, Tourism and Culture, Irrigation and Water Resources and Forest and Environment Department will serve as ex-officio members.
A representative nominated by the Chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will also be a member. The Transport Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of this authority.
The authority includes several key provisions, such as the powers and responsibilities of the chairperson and vice-chairperson, residential arrangements, travel allowances, meeting procedures, quorum, formation of advisory committees, operational processes, tenure of members, expert panels, budget regulations, accounting, and auditing rules. Additionally, it covers provisions related to the annual financial report, reserve funds, and access to land and property.
Along with developing water transport, the Uttar Pradesh government also plans to promote water tourism. Through this authority, efforts will be made to connect various tourist destinations via waterways.
The initiative will offer tourists a unique experience while strengthening the state’s economy. The government's move is expected to boost water transport and accelerate economic growth in the state.
The Cabinet approved the Excise Policy for 2025-26, introducing a major change in the liquor shop licensing system. Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal announced that liquor shop licenses will now be allotted through an e-lottery system, with no renewal option for existing licences this year. However, the renewal option will be reinstated in 2026-27.
The government has also set an excise revenue target of Rs 55,000 crore, an increase of Rs 4,000 crore from the previous financial year. Additionally, the new policy includes a restriction preventing any individual, firm, or company from holding more than two licences.
Moreover, foreign liquor will now be available in 60 ml and 90 ml packs, a feature not previously offered.
The state cabinet also approved a proposal to provide high-specification tablets to teachers for digital learning, aimed at enhancing their digital knowledge in council schools. The state government will bear the additional cost for these upgraded devices, alongside the funds approved by the Government of India.