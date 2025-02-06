UP Cabinet approves new authority to boost water transport, tourism

LUCKNOW: The Yogi cabinet approved the creation of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority on Thursday, aiming to boost water transport and tourism in the state. The cabinet also enacted the ‘Uttar Pradesh Waterways Authority Rules-2025’ to ensure the authority's effective operation.

Uttar Pradesh's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna revealed after Thursday's cabinet meeting that 11 out of 12 proposals presented were approved.

India has designated 111 national waterways, with Uttar Pradesh hosting 11, including the Ganga and Yamuna. The newly introduced ‘Uttar Pradesh Waterways Authority Rules-2025’ aims to enhance the cost-effectiveness and convenience of transportation along these waterways.

“The state government expects that enhancing the water transport system will ease the burden on other modes of transport while mobilising business activities,” said the minister while interacting with media persons.