Youth with alleged militant link who died in J&K's Kathua subjected to custodial torture: Former CM Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that a 25-year-old man, accused of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants, died after being subjected to brutal torture in police custody in the border district of Kathua.

"Shocking news from Kathua: Makhan Din, aged 25, from Perody, Billawar, was detained by the SHO of Billawar on false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW). He was reportedly subjected to brutal thrashing and torture, forced into a confession, and tragically found dead today," Mehbooba posted on X, formerly Twitter.

She further stated that the area had been sealed off, and internet services had been suspended, causing widespread panic.