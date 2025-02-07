1.59 lakh new TB patients identified since launch of intensive campaign: Union Health Minister Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 7: New Delhi, Feb 7: A total of 1.59 lakh new tuberculosis (TB) patients have been identified since the central government launched its 100-day intensive TB Mukt Bharat campaign on 7 December last year, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda informed the Lok Sabha.

The campaign, implemented across 347 priority districts in 33 states and union territories, including eight districts in Himachal Pradesh, aims to accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals related to TB elimination.

"The 100-day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in priority districts is fully aligned with long-term TB elimination strategies of prevention, early detection, prompt treatment, and reduction of TB-related mortality," Nadda stated.

As part of the campaign, 4.94 lakh Ni-kshay Shivirs have been held, screening 5.63 crore vulnerable individuals, leading to the identification of 1.59 lakh new TB patients. Additionally, 86,748 new Ni-kshay Mitras have been registered, and 1.12 lakh food baskets have been distributed to TB patients and their families.

India aims to eliminate TB ahead of the global target. To ensure equitable access, special outreach camps have been organised to screen vulnerable populations and provide X-ray and Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) facilities, either through mobile medical vans or by mobilising patients to the nearest health facility.