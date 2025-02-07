Army’s modernisation plan picks pace

NEW DELHI: As part of modernising Indian Army’s operational capabilities, a significant accretion is on the anvil on the aviation front, specifically the rotors, with the Army working toward inducting around 250 helicopters for surveillance and reconnaissance operations.
A source said, “The Army has outlined the need to replace its ageing helicopter fleet. Several options are being considered, emphasising indigenous production under the government’s Make in India policy.”
Key contenders, sources informed, include HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter, Kamov-226T (Russia), and Airbus H125. “The Army is also evaluating opportunities for private Indian companies to enter the helicopter manufacturing space, encouraging competition, innovation, and cost-effectiveness,” sources added.
The selection process is driven by performance benchmarks, ensuring that the replacement fleet is capable of extended endurance missions, enhanced troop transport, improved combat survivability, and superior sensor integration for reconnaissance and surveillance roles.
Officials said that as Aero India 2025 approaches, military aviation landscape is set to take centre stage and a modern helicopter fleet is a key focus area.
The Indian Army Aviation Corps, though one of the youngest branches of the Army, has emerged as a critical force multiplier in modern warfare, providing aerial support for combat operations, reconnaissance, logistics, casualty evacuation, and humanitarian assistance. However, as global military aviation advances and battlefield requirements evolve, a next-generation helicopter fleet has become imperative.
Helicopters are an operational necessity, considering that the Indian Army operates in some of the world’s most extreme environments. In the northern and western theatres, helicopters facilitate rapid troop movement, reconnaissance, and combat support.
The high-altitude terrain of Ladakh, Siachen Glacier, North Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh presents significant operational challenges with sub-zero temperatures, unpredictable weather and thin air conditions that demand highly capable rotary-wing platforms. In counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, helicopters enable quick insertion and extraction of troops, surveillance missions, and casualty evacuations.
Beyond combat, the Army helicopters are pivotal in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, responding to natural calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and landslides. Rapid airlift capabilities are crucial for rescuing stranded civilians, delivering supplies, and providing medical evacuation in these scenarios. The Army’s rotary-wing fleet is also vital in desert warfare.
For decades, the Chetak and Cheetah helicopters have been the backbone of the Army Aviation Corps. While these platforms have proven their reliability and endurance, they are now technologically outdated. Initially developed in the 1960s and inducted in the 1970s, these helicopters lack modern avionics, safety features, and the operational flexibility required for contemporary warfare.
Their single-engine configuration increases risk, and their limited payload capacity restricts their ability to transport troops and equipment efficiently. Maintenance challenges have also emerged, with the declining availability of spare parts.
Recognising these challenges, the Indian Army has initiated a comprehensive plan to upgrade its helicopter fleet. Modernisation aims to enhance operational capabilities in altitude performance, endurance, payload capacity, survivability, and mission versatility.
In July 2023, the defence ministry issued a Request for Information to lease 20 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters with ground support equipment for five years.
Currently, India’s Army Aviation Corps comprises three brigades at Leh, Missamari and Jodhpur, equipped with around 190 Cheetah, Chetak and Cheetal helicopters, 145 ALH, and 75 Rudra (ALH-WSI), which is the weaponised version. While the indigenous light combat helicopters are under induction, orders have been placed for 25 ALH Mk-III.
CHOPPERS IN THE CART
Among the key aircraft considered in place of Army’s ageing fleet are
Light Utility Helicopter (LUH)
A domestically developed platform, currently undergoing phased induction. Designed for high-altitude performance, it is expected to replace the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in forward areas
Kamov-226T (Russia)
A proven reconnaissance helicopter with a modular design and twin-engine safety. While initially part of an Indo-Russian joint production plan, procurement has faced delays, partly due to geopolitical considerations
Airbus H125
A high-altitude capable helicopter with global recognition, offering advanced avionics and superior payload capacity
Private Sector participation
A significant step as helicopters are a crucial step in strengthening operational capabilities across diverse and challenging terrains. Private Indian companies entering helicopter manufacturing space is expected to encourage competition, innovation and cost-effectiveness