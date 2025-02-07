Army’s modernisation plan picks pace

NEW DELHI: As part of modernising Indian Army’s operational capabilities, a significant accretion is on the anvil on the aviation front, specifically the rotors, with the Army working toward inducting around 250 helicopters for surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

A source said, “The Army has outlined the need to replace its ageing helicopter fleet. Several options are being considered, emphasising indigenous production under the government’s Make in India policy.”

Key contenders, sources informed, include HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter, Kamov-226T (Russia), and Airbus H125. “The Army is also evaluating opportunities for private Indian companies to enter the helicopter manufacturing space, encouraging competition, innovation, and cost-effectiveness,” sources added.

The selection process is driven by performance benchmarks, ensuring that the replacement fleet is capable of extended endurance missions, enhanced troop transport, improved combat survivability, and superior sensor integration for reconnaissance and surveillance roles.

Officials said that as Aero India 2025 approaches, military aviation landscape is set to take centre stage and a modern helicopter fleet is a key focus area.

The Indian Army Aviation Corps, though one of the youngest branches of the Army, has emerged as a critical force multiplier in modern warfare, providing aerial support for combat operations, reconnaissance, logistics, casualty evacuation, and humanitarian assistance. However, as global military aviation advances and battlefield requirements evolve, a next-generation helicopter fleet has become imperative.