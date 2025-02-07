Bihar MPs raise key demands in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Two MPs from Bihar raised demands for the state in particular and other demands in general in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

JDU MP Sanjay K Jha urged the Centre to consider a proposal to rename the Darbhanga airport after a renowned poet of the Mithila region, namely Vidyapati.

He raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, informing the House that the Bihar government had written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2020, requesting the renaming of Darbhanga airport.

He further said it had been proposed that Darbhanga airport should be renamed as 'Kavi Kokil Vidyapati Airport'.

On 22 December 2020, the Nitish Kumar government had written a letter to the then Civil Aviation Minister, requesting the airport be renamed after Vidyapati, as the Bihar Assembly and Legislative Council had already passed resolutions in this regard.

In Bihar’s Mithilanchal region, Vidyapati was a 15th-century poet, a scholar from north Bihar, and a polymath who wrote in Sanskrit, Prakrit, Apabhramsha, and Maithili. He is popularly known as 'Maithil Kavi Kokil' (the poet cuckoo of Maithili).