Chandigarh Diary | PM attends Jakhar’s grandson reception

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar is likely to continue as the party’s state chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders on Wednesday attended the wedding reception of Jakhar’s grandson in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, union ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, among others attended the function. The PM blessed the newly-wed couple. Amit Shah also posed pictures with the guests. Jakhar had resigned from the post of state party chief last year, however his resignation has not been accepted.

Haryana minister Vij’s Pushpa moment

Haryana’s Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij imitated gestures from Alu Arjun-starrer movie Pushpa to express his anguish against his own government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Flashing the “Pushpa hand gesture’’ to the media in Amabala, Vij said that whatever he says comes from his conscience and his inner voice cannot be suppressed. “I cannot be made to bow down,’’ he said, a la a Pushpa dialogue. Vij had earlier donned the role of ‘Gabbar’ and many a time of a singer. After Vij’s outburst, his cabinet colleagues, BJP leaders and officials have preferred silence.