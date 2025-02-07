Chhattisgarh High Court hears PIL on buses operating without licensed conductors

RAIPUR: Terming it a serious issue, the Chhattisgarh High Court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding thousands of registered passenger buses operating without licensed conductors, compromising safety.

The petitioner, Vinesh Chopda, a journalist, filed a PIL stating that out of the 68,396 registered passenger buses operating in Chhattisgarh, only a few have hired licensed conductors.

“Passenger buses in big numbers are moving without licensed conductors on board. This is against the provisions of the law and the safety of passengers, the public and even the driver. There are elderly citizens, children, women, ailing and other passengers whose safety and convenient journey remain essential”, the petitioner added.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal sharing the the petitioner's concern asked the state government to respond in four weeks.