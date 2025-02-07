Delhi HC reserves order on Engineer Rashid's plea for custody parole to attend Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea by jailed MP Rashid Engineer, facing trial in a terror funding case, seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

Justice Vikas Mahajan heard the counsel appearing for the Baramulla MP as well as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and said, "Judgement reserved."

The counsel appearing for the NIA opposed the grant of custody parole, saying Rashid had no vested right to attend Parliament. It was further said that he did show any "specific purpose" while seeking the relief and there were security concerns as well.