GI registry grants new logo to preserve Kashmir's famed hand-knotted carpets

SRINAGAR: The Geographical Indications Registry Chennai has granted a new logo for the Kashmir hand-knotted carpet in order to preserve the exclusivity of the famed Kashmir carpets.

GI logo is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Director Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad said a fresh registration certificate with new logo has been issued by the Registrar of Geographical Indications, the competent authority for assigning such benchmarks.

The new logo would ensure the exclusivity of hand-knotted Kashmir carpet and buyers would be satisfied on purchasing genuine hand-made Kashmir carpets.

Kashmir crafts, which have the reputation for being amongst the very best in niche global markets, are in pursuit of securing GI registration for all categories.

Apart from hand-knotted carpet, six other crafts have already been GI registered which include Papier Mache, Kashmir Pashmina, Kani, Sozni, Khatamband and Walnut Wood Carving.

In February 2022, the QR code-based Geographical Indication (GI) tagging was introduced for Kashmiri hand-knotted carpets

The GI certifies the genuineness of hand-knotted Kashmir carpets with relevant information of the manufacturer, weaver, district and raw material.

The carpets from Jammu and Kashmir are being exported to at least 25 countries in the world.

The implementation of QR-code based GI tag for Kashmiri hand-knotted carpets has discouraged their counterfeit production and enabled buyers to identify authenticity of carpets produced in J&K.

The QR-code based label captures vital parameters of the carpet such as GI user, manufacturer, artisan, knots per square inch, the material used, among others.

GI tagging is a process in which knotting of the carpet is tested. Customers can use their mobile phones to scan QR code and they will get instant information about the product.