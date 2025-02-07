Handcuffed & chained in the sky for 40 hours

CHANDIGARH: A video released by the American authorities on Thursday confirmed what the 104 deportees said upon landing in Amritsar the day before—that during the 40-hour flight, the US officials cuffed their hands and feet and were not allowed to move from their seats.

They were only grudgingly allowed to use the washroom but with the shackles on. They had to drag themselves to and fro. The handcuffs remained while they ate food, too.

The video the United States Customs and Border Protection (USBP) released went viral on Thursday and showed the deportees handcuffed and chained at the ankles. USBP Chief Michael W Banks shared the video on X and wrote that USBP and partners successfully returned illegal “aliens” to India, adding, “If you cross illegally, you will be removed”.

One of the 104 deportees, 30-year-old Lovepreet Kaur of Bholath in Kapurthala, underwent a horrible experience of going to the US and returning immediately after spending a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Back in Amritsar, she said she reportedly paid Rs 1 crore to reach the US with her 10-year-old son had landed there on. They left India on January 2, reaching the US on January 27.

They first flew to Medellin in Colombia and stayed there for two weeks. Their next stop was San Salvador, from where they walked and crossed into Guatemala and took a taxi to Mexico. Two days later, they crossed the border but got caught.