Hike in material prices, GST jacks up new Parliament building cost, LS told

NEW DELHI: The construction of the new Parliament building and Vice-President Enclave saw cost escalation due to rising prices of essential materials like steel and cement, and hike in wages and GST rates, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

According to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, expenditures also increased because additional security provisions were made and changes in design of the buildings brought in considering the location in a seismic zone.

Responding to details sought about the timeline for the completion of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that the construction of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) 1, 2 and 3 is expected to be completed by May.

“There was cost escalation in New Parliament Building and Vice President Enclave due to…increase in GST rate from 12 per cent to 18 per cent w.e.f. 01.07.2022, increase in prices of steel, cement and increase in labour wages during the period of execution of work, additional security provisions decided by security agencies and variations in view of design of structure according to earthquake zone V for New Parliament Building,” Sahu said in Lok Sabha.