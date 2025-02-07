House adjourned as Congress leads Opposition charge against govt

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha witnessed adjournments and ruckus on Thursday as the Opposition demanded a discussion over the deportation of Indians illegally living in the US.

As soon as the House convened at 11am, the Opposition members, led by the Congress, rushed to the well demanding an immediate discussion over the “inhuman treatment” meted out to the 104 Indians. The members refused to budge, though Speaker Om Birla said it’s a foreign policy matter.

“The issue is serious. It is a matter of foreign policy. The government has taken it seriously. The foreign country also has its own rules and regulations. You can raise your issues at 12 noon and allow the Question Hour to run smoothly.

People have chosen you to raise their issues in the House but you are resorting to protests,” he said. Amid sloganeering, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. The mayhem continued as the House reconvened at 12. Though EAM S Jaishankar made a statement on the issue, opposition continued sloganeering, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings for the day.